The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to ensure people are able to get to and from their celebrations safely.
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27. Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.
“As we head into a busy holiday season, we must remember to make safety the number one priority,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said.
“Obey all traffic laws, don’t drink and drive, put your phones down behind the wheel, and look out for each other. The message is the same every year, but it’s a message that can save lives.”
During the 2021 Thanksgiving enforcement effort, a total of 36,523 warnings and citations were issued including: 3,306 for speeding, 789 for driving without insurance, 377 for seat belt and child seat violations and 170 violations for Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 225 felony arrests, 138 DWI arrests and 84 fugitive arrests.
Other ways to keep safe over the holiday season include:
Keeping eyes on the road at all times while driving, including mobile phones, messaging or using navigation apps or devices as required by law.
Driving safely and defensively, giving room to emergency responders and others on the side of the road as needed and if an accident occurs, clearing the vehicle out of traffic when it is safe to do so.
Report road hazards to law enforcement and monitor road and weather conditions for poor weather.
Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
Don’t drive impaired, either intoxicated or fatigued. Give yourself plenty of time to arrive to your destination and, make plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.