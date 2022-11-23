The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to ensure people are able to get to and from their celebrations safely.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27. Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

