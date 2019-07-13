An innocent vat of coleslaw was destroyed Saturday night by a thief who, so far, has given police the slip.
The unknown ne’er-do-well broke a window at Church’s Fried Chicken, 606 N. Mechanic, sometime after 10 p.m. Monday, July 8.
Breaking a window meant $350 damage for the business, but then the thief or thieves added insult to injury targeting a vat of ready-to-eat colesaw. It is unknown if he or they have a particular dislike of the side dish or it simply got in the way.
It must have been a good business day to the chicken place, however. There’s no report of any stray chicken legs or thighs gone missing.
The business didn’t report any stolen money either.
If you have any information on the thief or thieves responsible for the death of the beloved side dish, the El Campo Police Department asks that you either call them at 979-543-5311 or call the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-TIPS (8477). Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for the reward dollars.
You might also, however, keep your eyes out for anyone dragging a stray bit of cabbage around, it could be a clue.
