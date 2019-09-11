Twelve food trucks featuring everything from juicy burgers and seafood to pie and wine will be lined up on Monseratte Street Tuesday as the city-sponsored Downtown Dinner returns to Evans Park.
“The City is looking forward to another successful Downtown Dinner. This time we have a couple new food trucks to pick from that have never been here before,” City Finance Director Brittni Nanson said. “We hope everyone enjoys this event as much as we do, and everyone gets to experience the small town hospitality that El Campo has to offer. This is a great time to bring family and friends in from out of town, so they can experience what El Campo is all about.”
All are welcome at the 5 to 8 p.m. event. To reserve a $5 seat at one of the tables, call 979-541-5007.
