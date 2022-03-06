The Wharton County Farmers Market got the green thumbs up from the Wharton City Council to operate in Guffey Park on Saturdays from April 9 to June 25.
The council also granted permission for the market to sell alcohol and to have glass containers on site.
Kodi Keiler, president of the farmers market, went before the council on Feb. 28 to make the request.
“We have vendors that have signed up that have sent in applications, like wineries and stuff, that asked if they could be able to sell there, and then I’m also asking to allow glass containers,” she said.
Keiler said the alcohol, primarily wine, would likely be sold in bottles but would not be consumed on site.
“It also for other things … a lot of jams and jellies and honey and all, that come in glass containers,” she said.
Keiler was asked if the market had to have a license from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. She said no, but the individual sellers of alcoholic beverages would.
“As long as the person selling it is good. You see that as a problem? I mean most people are going have that, right? Or they wouldn’t be in the business,” Council member Terry Freese said.
Keiler said proof of a TABC license would be part of the application to sell in the market.
The council unanimously approved the request, with Council member Russell Machann absent.
