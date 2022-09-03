Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells

Wells presented an update on the ECISD security measures at the August Board Meeting.

El Campo ISD security measures are running full steam ahead, with some procedures nearly done and others still being priced out.

“The high school is completing their security film installation ... the elementaries are done, the middle school is done,” Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells said. “We’ve spent about $47,000, but the high school isn’t finished. They’ll be installing their foyer wall.”

