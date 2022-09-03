El Campo ISD security measures are running full steam ahead, with some procedures nearly done and others still being priced out.
“The high school is completing their security film installation ... the elementaries are done, the middle school is done,” Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells said. “We’ve spent about $47,000, but the high school isn’t finished. They’ll be installing their foyer wall.”
At the July meeting, trustees approved up to $100,000 just for the purchase and installation of shatter resistant window film. The film allows punctured glass to hold together in its frame instead of shattering, keeping intruders out longer.
Crash barrier walls will be installed by Polasek Construction at the El Campo Middle School cafeteria and at Hutchins Elementary off of Avenue I to cover glass walls.
ECISD is also moving forward with the construction of an enclosed area inside the El Campo High School’s front office, allowing additional control on campus access. Again, by Polasek construction.
The new foyer would be accessible after being buzzed in and would block off the reception desk from visitors directly. It is in the process of being designed and has no timetable as of press time.
At the July meeting, trustees approved of a 25 percent increase in the existing Polasek construction contract, totaling to an additional $445,022.75 for these physical upgrades to campus buildings.
As part of the security update presentation, Wells presented information on a potential candidate for the ECISD guardian program, Strategios International of Independence, Mo.
The firm charges $995 per person for a five-day course that asks trainees to supply 1,000 rounds of ammunition as well as equipment.
“We do not provide a gun. A lot of the districts we work with provide stipends for firearms. We send out an equipment list for things they should have ... a good holster, a proper fire arm, Strategios co-founder Mark Warren said.
Strategios will be presenting its proposal to the ECISD Safety And Security Committee. No further decisions have been made as to how El Campo will handle its Guardian program as of press time.
