Blotter Clarification
Arrested on drug related charges Monday, Jan. 4, Miguel Gonzales Jr., 31, gave his address as 1316 Jennie. The resident there contacted the Leader-News to say that Gonzales does not live there, but has attempted to list the address in the past.
The newspaper pulls all information in the Police Blotter directly from crime reports or interviews with law enforcement officials.
City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 22, of 409 W. Monseratte was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 for resisting arrest and public intoxication after police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of Merchant. Processed, Thomas was transported to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $2,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Lundy between Jan. 3 and 9. Breaking a front window, they stole tools, medication, a dog house, jacket and cellphone. Loss nears $400.
A wallet and its contents were reported stolen in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between Jan. 7 and 11. Loss exceeds $200.
Four vehicles parked in Pinchers RV Park, 2006 Divide, were burglarized between Sunday, Jan. 10 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Three handguns – a Ruger 9 mm, .40 caliber Glock and Taurus 9 mm were stolen along with a wallet and its contents. Loss exceeds $1,300.
Vandals did an estimated $150 damage to a door handle on a vehicle parked at La Preferida Restaurant, 708 S. Mechanic, around 12:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
A disturbance in the 700 block of West Fifth ended with the front door and yard sustaining an estimated $600 damage.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Israel Alvizo, 21, of 418 E. Fifth in Weslaco was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Ricardo Fernandez Lopez, 51, of 416 S. 13th in Donna was arrested by WCSO at 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Julio Cesar Mendoza, 41, of 449 S. 12th in Donna was arrested by WCSO at 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Joann Morales, 52, of 416 S. 13th in Donna was arrested by deputies at 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Shannon Lee Stinnett, 33, of 2926 Pisces in Richmond was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 2 constable’s office at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 for three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Brandy Lee Aguilar-Cordero, 43, of 502 N. Richmond, Apt. 2, in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:34 a.m. Thursday, Jan., 14 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.
Property
Sarah Beth Cowey, 37, of 301 S. Spring in Lampasas was arrested at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 for arson.
Violence, weapons
Ryan Andrew Hoffman, 33, of 423 Lancer was arrested by WCSO on public intoxication charges at 10:33 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 along with warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and family violence.
Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 1318 Vallejo was booked at 8:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 on warrants for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm at someone, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and family violence causing injury.
Tom Paul Elliott, 41, of 7512 FM 442 in Boling was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 for assault of a public servant, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.