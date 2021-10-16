The EL Campo ISD band is set to host and compete in their first University Interscholastic League contest of the season tonight at Ricebird Stadium.
The more than 100-member band will perform a jazz ensemble, influenced by New Orleans, at the competition. There will be 10 schools competing for division ratings.
“I will be honest, we have been a little bit inconsistent leading up to today,” Band Director Rolando Cantu said. “If they can come together and focus, they can be so good, but I just have to put it in their hands and see what they do on the field.”
The schools competing include Wharton, Needville, Waller and Bay City.
The ECISD band hopes to build on last year’s success after Ricebird high school and middle school bands received division honors for the first time since 2012. In addition, the band placed top 10 in the region.
Cantu wants his students to feel like they accomplished something even if they dont get division ratings from the judges.
“At the end of the day, I want the kids to feel like they accomplished something regardless if they get rated or not,” Cantu said. “I want them to learn that they can come together and do great things.”
If the band gets a first division rating, they will move on to the next UIL competition on Oct. 30.
