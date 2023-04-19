Tire disposal event at Rotary Park soon

We are preparing to fill up three

18-wheeler trucks with upwards

of around 1,000 tires,”

– Krystal Hasselmeier

City residents can drop off their junk tires at Rotary Park on April 29 for free recycling.

The effort, sponsored by the Houston-Galveston Area Council and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, is for those who can prove residency in El Campo or the extraterritorial jurisdiction.

