Tire disposal event at Rotary Park soon

City residents can drop off their junk tires at Rotary Park on April 29 for free recycling.
The effort, sponsored by the Houston-Galveston Area Council and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, is for those who can prove residency in El Campo or the extraterritorial jurisdiction.
“We believe that our efforts to open this event to the surrounding ETJ will be successful in the fighting blight by reducing the amount of tires dumped in our area,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said, adding only tires for standard size passenger vehicles from large pickups to economy cars will be accepted.
“(All) except larger heavy machinery ones, preferably off-rim to allow room for more tires to be collected,” Hasselmeier said.
Part of El Campo’s ongoing war on blight, the 9 a.m. to noon event is the first to focus on tires, a favorite junked item at the city’s last two clean up events.
In October 2022, residents dropped off 444 tires, but in April 2022, 2,549 tires were brought to Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson.
“At the previous Fall Sweep, we collected almost 450 tires in one 18-wheeler truck so this time we are preparing to fill up three 18-wheeler trucks with upwards of around 1,000 tires,” Hasselmeier said.
The Saturday, April 29 Rotary Park collection site will only be for tires, however, the EC Citizens’ Collection Station, 1698 CR 303, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Anyone arriving at Rotary Park with other items to dump will be directed to the station.
Those who can present a valid city water bill and proof of residency can dump other items free of charge there.
The center is also open Monday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. as well as 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
