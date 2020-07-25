City Incidents
Property
El Campo police are hunting for the shoplifter who left the store with a Blu-Ray player, dog bone, sheets and flea pills around 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 20. Loss to the store is slightly less than $200.
A thief reportedly stole a wallet and its contents while on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic between 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Loss is estimated at $450.
Burglars targeted a home in the 600 block of East Second between 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Breaking in via a rear window, they stole slightly more than $100.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jesus Guadalupe Guevara, 22, of 1301-A Natchez in Pasadena was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Sunday, July 19 for driving while intoxicated second offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon and no driver’s license. Processed, he posted $5,200 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jonathan Rodriguez, 24, of 502 Boulden in Garwood was arrested by Wharton PD at 5:06 p.m. Monday, July 20 for failure to identify, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance more than a gram and a parole violation.
Katina Latrice Greely, 47, of 315 Olive was booked at 10:53 p.m. Monday, July 20 on warrants for driving while intoxicated, driving on the wrong side of the road and two counts of no insurance. Processed, she posted $6,158.30 in bonds and was released the next day.
Martin Deaunta Hayes, 30, of 604 Koym in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
Brandon Joseph Zapalac, 17, of 7733 FM 1301 in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 for possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Shawn Tyler McCain, 26, of 808 Koym in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams.
Cody Dwayne Perry, 9393 CR 95 in Manvel was arrested by deputies at 12:43 a.m. Thursday, July 23 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams.
Violence, weapons
Daniel Garcia Torres Jr., 32, of 131 Alley in Glen Flora was booked at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 on a warrant for family violence causing injury.
Sabrina Wingo, 24, of 815 Railroad in Boling was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 for family violence causing injury.
Other
Abelardo Mendoza IV, 34, of 9062 FM 441 South was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:39 p.m. Monday, July 20 for haboring a runaway child and no insurance.
