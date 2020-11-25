Two people survived being shot Wednesday night on Bluebonnet Lane when a domestic dispute ended with a hail of bullets.
Now police are on the hunt for the three people they believe responsible for the 6 a.m. shooting.
“Warrants have been issued,” El Campo Police Detective Jennifer Mican said Tuesday, adding the dispute involved an “Ex boyfriend and new boyfriend situation. It appears the suspects came to the house to confront one of the occupants staying in the house and shots ensued.”
About 20 shots were fired in the incident striking throughout the home.
“A small child was inside the house, and the whole area is surrounded by other residents,” Mican said, adding that somehow no bullets struck other units in the housing development.
El Campo EMS was summoned to stabilize two wounded individuals. Paramedics called for Life Flight helicopter, which transported the two to the trauma center at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Both have since been treated and released.
The suspects, Mican said, are believed to have been involved in a series of drive-by shootings on Burdette Street.
A small amount of marijuana was found inside the 403-B Bluebonnet Lane home. Police did not release who the drug may have belonged to.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 are urged to contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-532-8477. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
