Hearing from residents concerned that Wharton County’s agricultural way of life is being overrun by wind and solar farms, county commissioners voted to support legislation now being considered in Austin to govern the industry.
“Our agriculture land is disappearing rapidly. I see it every day,” farmer Eric Nelson said. “Farmland is now covered in glass. There’s no regulation; you don’t know where it’s coming from. In just one day, it’s being fenced off, bulldozed out and there it is, you know, it’s so much.”
Regulating the renewable energy industry is at the heart of a bill State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, who until redistricting used to represent Wharton County, pushed to pass in the senate on Tuesday. At Monday’s meeting of the Wharton County Commissioners Court, the board unanimously passed a resolution in support of Kolkhorst’s Senate Bill 624 and its companion bills, Senate Bill 154 and House Bill 171.
“We’re in the aerial application business ... Every year, it just gets worse and worse. And that’s a trickle-down effect. That’s less fertilizer being sold, that’s less seed being sold, that’s less fuel from the co-ops. I mean, the more we get, the more that happens. And before too long, Wharton County’s gonna dry up as an agricultural community because there’s not going to be agricultural left,” Nelson said.
Cricia Ryan, a former wind farm opponent, agreed. “There’s just literally nobody that controls it. Nobody that oversights it, nobody that can stop it, nobody that can add perimeters or setbacks,” she said. “Not only those that are already here, but in the future when these projects are done being assembled and we get the reality of it all.”
Spenrath said the bills would give counties authority to regulate where wind and solar farms could go, much like they do landfills.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality would control permits, requiring an environmental impact statement and notice of the application to any property owner within 25 miles. The bill includes setback requirements from property lines and homes.
Spenrath said he brought the subject up at a meeting last week of the Houston-Galveston Area Council and no one there was aware of the problem. The H-GAC is now looking into it.
Monica Martin, the county’s permits and inspections and 9-1-1 rural addressing official, cautioned the court to make sure it wasn’t ceding too much of its authority to the state or federal governments.
Commissioner Goetsch said that in the past the wind and solar companies came to the county for tax abatements, which alerted the county that they were interested in coming.
“But since they’re getting so much incentives for the federal government, they don’t even need to come to us anymore. They don’t need our maintenance. So that’s why we need some kind of notification to let us know that they’re coming in some kind of application,” he said.
