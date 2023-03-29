Regulations coming?

A pending bill by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, formerly Wharton County's representative, calls for more regulation on wind and solar developments.

Hearing from residents concerned that Wharton County’s agricultural way of life is being overrun by wind and solar farms, county commissioners voted to support legislation now being considered in Austin to govern the industry.

“Our agriculture land is disappearing rapidly. I see it every day,” farmer Eric Nelson said. “Farmland is now covered in glass. There’s no regulation; you don’t know where it’s coming from. In just one day, it’s being fenced off, bulldozed out and there it is, you know, it’s so much.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.