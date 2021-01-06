Crime didn’t take a holiday at the opening of 2021, but it certainly slowed down during those first few days.
The first person arrested in El Campo didn’t feel handcuffs around their wrists until Sunday, Jan. 3.
The first service call of the year came at 7 a.m. New Year’s morning, summoning an ambulance to Pecan Street.
El Campo police were then left to patrol and respond to fireworks complaints until summoned to Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, over a debit card – one that had been found. Whether it was previously stolen was not available as of press time.
A runaway child prompted El Campo Police report 2021-3, which makes no mention of the child being in any danger.
A home burglary sometime between midnight and 9:30 a.m. produced the fourth incident for officers and the first verified theft report of 2021, tallying a $2,000 loss in jewelry.
Streets remained quiet through the rest of New Year’s Day, not counting the hard to track down fireworks complaints.
It wasn’t until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 that the next report was generated – a call to East Watt over a person being threatened.
For Wharton County sheriff’s deputies, a stabbing report came in during the early morning hours of Jan. 1, but it turned out the victim in the 1100 block of North Liberty suffered no major injuries.
Answering a knock on his door, he reportedly let two young Hispanic men in who began to hit him, indicating the attack was retribution, according to WCSO Det. Jason Mican.
They quickly left in a green Chevrolet Blazer, but little else is known about the case thus far. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the man was not transported.
