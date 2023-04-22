El Campo voters wanting to see where their city council candidates stand on issues may want to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots.
The Leader-News will be publishing their voters’ guide for the El Campo city council district races in the upcoming Wednesday, April 26 edition.
“All contested candidates have been contacted and we hope all will respond and help enlighten voters. Candidates are being asked to address everything from street paving to farmers markets, and potential bond issues to economic development,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “We hope all voters will read the candidates’ answers and pick the person they feel will best serve the city.”
Early voting actually starts Monday and runs Tuesday, May 2. Election Day will be Saturday, May 6.
