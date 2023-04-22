Voter's pamplet for a General Election

El Campo voters wanting to see where their city council candidates stand on issues may want to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots.

The Leader-News will be publishing their voters’ guide for the El Campo city council district races in the upcoming Wednesday, April 26 edition.

