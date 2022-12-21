Here For A Freeze

Leader-News Lifestyle editor Al Dube wraps the newspaper’s out- side faucets with towels and plastic bags,Tuesday, in preparation for the upcoming freeze.

With windchill expected to drop to single degree temperatures, keeping houses and property safe is vital for Wharton County residents looking to make it through another cold snap.

Winter weather busting pipes is a common fear as people remember last year’s polar vortex storm. Keeping pipes in good order is a quick way to help ensure peace of mind for homeowners.

