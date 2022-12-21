With windchill expected to drop to single degree temperatures, keeping houses and property safe is vital for Wharton County residents looking to make it through another cold snap.
Winter weather busting pipes is a common fear as people remember last year’s polar vortex storm. Keeping pipes in good order is a quick way to help ensure peace of mind for homeowners.
“The first thing in the house, drip both hot and cold water. Hot water freezes before cold water and barely turn it on until it starts dripping. Make sure there isn’t a strainer that could keep the water in the sink, it’ll fill up eventually. Open cabinets under the sink to keep those pipes warm too,” Seaman’s Plumbing co-owner Diane Seaman said.
Dripping pipes only needs to be done while the air is below freezing; once the temperature rises above 32, it’s not necessary.
Municipalities didn’t recommend dripping pipes during the February 2021 storm after electricity failed and pipes system wide began to break, dropping water pressure. If water pressure drops too low, safety officials will issue a boil water notice.
Exterior pipes need special care, keeping them warm and dry is paramount.
“Outside faucets can be covered with a faucet cover or an old towel, wrapped in a plastic bag and taped down. The plastic is the most important so the towel doesn’t get wet. Any exposed pipes outside you can use pipe insulation or pool noodles, taped down them as well,” Seaman said.
“If you live outside the city limits and have a well, put a heat lamp on water wells so that your well doesn’t freeze,” Seaman added.
Heat lamps and heaters are important for property and people alike, but safely using them, officials say, is vital.
“Regarding heating, never bring in heaters not rated for residential use into a house, if the power goes out never bring a generator into a house, carbon monoxide poisoning is very real and it happens too often. If you have a residential space heater make sure the house is ventilated, a carbon monoxide detector is in place and do not place combustible items on or near a heater,” El Campo Emergency Manager Jimmy George Jr. said.
Keeping vehicles in running shape as the cold rolls is another top priority for residents battling the chill.
“Check your antifreeze, make sure its full. Check the tires. Batteries get tested hard in the cold; if your car is barely starting, there might be some trouble in a few days. If you hear a squeak, rattle or thump, get it checked out. Be mindful of the gauges on your car, if something seems wrong, get it checked,” Rice Farmers Co-op master technician Stan Prochazka said.
We can’t forget the need to keep Wharton County’s furriest residents out of the cold as well.
“The best thing to do is bring (pets) inside, if at all possible. Even if you can just bring them into the garage, but I know not everyone can do that. They can’t just be on the back porch on a chain,” Coastal Plains practice manager Becky Baron said.
“People also need to make sure that their pet’s water doesn’t freeze,” Baron added.
