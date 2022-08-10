Councilman David Hodges

The issue had come up in early July, but was tabled when council learned absent District 3 representative David Hodges wished to participate in the discussion

Hodges announced Monday that he was against an additional holiday for city staff.

A 2-5 city council vote Monday nixed the proposed Juneteenth holiday for municipal workers.

Only council women Gloria Harris (District 4) and Anisa Vasquez (District 1) supported the proposal which would have added a 12th holiday to the municipal schedule at a cost of $20,000.

