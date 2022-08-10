A 2-5 city council vote Monday nixed the proposed Juneteenth holiday for municipal workers.
Only council women Gloria Harris (District 4) and Anisa Vasquez (District 1) supported the proposal which would have added a 12th holiday to the municipal schedule at a cost of $20,000.
The issue had come up in early July, but was tabled when council learned absent District 3 representative David Hodges wished to participate in the discussion
Hodges announced Monday that he was against an additional holiday for city staff.
“I ran as a businessman ... my personal business has eight (holidays per year), not 11, now 12. Asking for a 12th holiday is a bit much,” Hodges said.
Representing the city’s northwest side, Hodges said he had not encountered anyone wanting the additional holiday outside of a few attendees in the audience Monday night, a comment prompting challenges from crowd.
Hodges said several in his district were opposed to a holiday commemorating the news of slavery’s end reaching Galveston on June 19, 1865, considerably delayed from President Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation Jan. 1, 1863.
The uniquely Texas holiday has since become a state and federal observance.
Mayor Chris Barbee agreed with Hodges, saying the number of city holiday exceeded averages in the area.
Former District 2 Councilwoman Charlotte Brown, who had tried to speak on the issue during the July session but was prohibited, urged council to approve the holiday and applauded Harris for “trying to do what is right.”
The proposed holiday would have been for all city staff, Harris said, adding she disputed the announced cost of an additional holiday as well as the productivity of city workers toiling on a federal holiday.
“It’s for the employees (all of them). There are not that many Afro-American (city workers),” Harris said. “Any federal holiday, they (city workers) don’t have too much to do. You would save on air-conditioning. There’s no mail, the banks are closed. They can maybe do catch-up work, or they may be visiting.”
Both Harris and Vasquez said it would offer an added benefit to employees along with a 5 percent across the board raise already budgeted.
No other council members offered their thoughts on the issue before voting no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.