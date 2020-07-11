Although public school is one of the cheaper education options available, buying school supplies can still put an annual financial burden on families. The Louise Academic-Athletic Booster Club opted to focus on helping parents with this obstacle in the upcoming school year.
Before the fall semester begins, Louise ISD teachers for grades Pre-K through eighth release a list of school supplies students will need to purchase for class. A typical list of supplies can cost about $50 to $100 per student, Booster Club President JaLynn Kocurek said, with Pre-K requiring about $45 in materials.
“We are a Title I school with very low income (families) a lot of times,” Kocurek said. “Parents that have four and five and six kids are trying to buy school supplies for them.”
To ease some of the financial burden for parents, the club plans to purchase between $500 to $1,000 in earbuds, scissors, glue and pens for students to use in class. The items selected for donation were among the items most commonly required by LISD teachers.
Besides cost, another common complaint regarding school supplies was the amount of stores parents often had to visit in order to obtain specific brands of materials.
“Last year we did see quite a few of the parents like ‘oh my gosh, can we please streamline this?’” Kocurek said.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, online shopping has become an important tool for many following social distancing recommendations. The booster club began exploring online school supplies retailers back in September, not anticipating the added need for online shopping to come with the pandemic.
Booster club leaders decided to use School Tool Box, a website that sells school supply kits that can be customized for each school district and grade level. So far, about 20 LISD parents have ordered supplies using the online option.
“Coronavirus did push sales online,” Kocurek said.
Boxes for Pre-K through eighth grade are available on the website. The booster club opted not to create boxes for Louise High School students because the material requirements can vary so much within a single grade level.
Each box purchased through School Tool Box donates a meal to needy kids through the non-profit charity Feed My Starving Children. For more information, visit Schooltoolbox.com/school-supplies/site/feed-my-starving-children.
Louise schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 19.
