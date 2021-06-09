The luxury apartment development on El Campo’s West Loop likely won’t break ground this year, but could be operational by 2023.
There’s still a lot of work to be done before the first shovelful of dirt can be turned, TriArc 5 CEO Joseph Bramante told the Leader-News. “Six to nine months. Permitting is the real unknown,” he said.
El Campo City Council gave its support to the two-stage planned development in early May over the concerns of local developers, but still awaits clearance by the Army Corps of Engineers on its non-wetland status and the Texas Department of Transportation on allowed entrances.
Creekside Apartments is envisioned as a gated community of three-story apartments and two-story town homes on the West Loop just north of the South Street intersection.
Phase 1 is currently planned with 222 units (192 apartments and 31 town homes). Phase 2 is envisioned as 163 units (120 apartments with 43 town homes).
“We haven’t received anything yet,” City Building Official Liz Staff told the Leader-News.
Once plans come into the Inspections Department, a review will be conducted by Planning Director Jai McBride, Staff, City Manager Courtney Sladek, Assistant City Manager Rene Garcia and staff specialists in everything from fire and electrical codes to plumbing and sewer lines, landscaping too.
All plans must meet city construction codes as well as any agreements made on the planned development itself.
“It’s a back and forth process,” McBride said, but added, “They crossed a lot of hurdles with zoning.”
TriArc is reportedly making their own company adjustments before presenting building plans to the city.
“They’ve been very accommodating, whatever we’ve asked for, they’ve bent over to do that,” Staff said.
Overall city plan review should take less than a month, the two estimated, but first TriArc needs the clearance from the Corps and TxDOT.
P&Z rejected an earlier TriArc plan at a Dec. 2, 2020 meeting. The developer appealed to city council which sent the issue back to P&Z on Dec. 21, 2020. The P&Z review was set for Jan. 11, but TriArc opted to withdraw its first proposal.
The company went before council Jan. 25 asking for the waiver of a six-month waiting period to file a new proposal and received council approval.
TriArc returned to P&Z April 21 getting a unanimous vote which was followed by city council approval on May 10.
Council approval of the planned development came with eight stipulations: 1. the Army Corps of Engineers assures the city a wooded area on the property is not an official wetlands; 2. Phase 1 be started within two years or the planned development revert to previous zoning; 3. Phase 2 be started within five years or the planned development be shrunk to the Phase 1 boundaries; 4. the state give its approval for driveways and traffic flow before the city issues a permit; 5. a tree mitigation study be completed; 6. any plan to start Phase 2 begin with a new traffic study; 7. any units immediately adjacent to the Tres Palacios Creek not exceed two stories; and 8. developers ensure there is adequate parking on site.
