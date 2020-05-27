Work continues on the rail-supported warehouse project in East El Campo although it has experienced delays over the last several months.
Dubbed the Southwest International Gateway Park, the 540-acre development at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59 is nearing actual construction after four years of effort, according to City Manager Courtney Sladek’s report to City Council Tuesday night.
The site was annexed into El Campo last year as part of a development agreement.
“The City’s responsibility for this project is engineering,” she said. “The preliminary and final engineering are complete, yet there remains 47 percent of the project, due to costs associated during the construction phase.”
The city worked with the City Development Corporation of El Campo and project developers to create a Public Improvement District and Municipal Management District to assist with the costs associated with water, sewer, rail linking to the Kansas City Southern line running through Wharton County and road construction.
“The developer is responsible for construction, with a reimbursement of up $3 million from the City Development Corporation,” Sladek said.
The PID and MMD assist the development by allowing the park to charge a levy on tenants. That levy makes the payment on construction bonds which have yet to be issued. A $3.125 million bond should have been sold in March.
“The developer indicated delays in the project associated with COVID-19,” Sladek said.
The city’s cost for engineering is $397,500.
Vitro Chemicals, a subsidiary of Vitro, one of the world’s largest glass manufacturers, will be the rail park’s first tenant, announcing its intention to locate there in February.
Construction had been slated to start in April on a 125,000-square-foot distribution center for Vitro Chemicals and a 200,000-square-foot speculative warehouse. That was delayed, however, as virtually all business in Texas shut down via the governor’s stay at home order issued April 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Huge projects like this take many partners and years to formulate ... There were just so many puzzle pieces that had to be put together, in the right order, for this project to come together,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said at the time.
Vitro Chemicals currently stores product in multiple warehouses in Laredo and then distributes by truck from there. The El Campo rail park’s location, poised on the Kansas City Southern Railways line running from Illinois through to the Pacific side of Mexico, is ideal for shippers moving goods to Mexican ports or into the United States from them.
Rail park developers hope to capture shippers currently warehousing products in Laredo, off KCS lines.
Park developers are Stonemont, Ridgeline Property Group, Watco Companies which will operate the short line railroad connecting the buildings to the KCS main line and NAI Partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.