Being blind makes life tough, just going to the store can be an adventure, Lenora Salinas isn’t just working, she’s thriving.
Tables behind a false wall are piled with assorted clothes and other donated items that Second Time Around Resale Shop workers sort into labeled tubs. They’re placed on Salinas’ table right beside a cardboard box full of clothes hangers.
Moving back and forth from a table piled high with donated garments to a rack that’s filling with hung blouses and shirts, if not for the double pair of glasses, you’d never know Salinas was blind. With speed and accuracy, she straightens another day’s work.
While Second Time Around provides a job, it’s more than that for Salinas.
Born in 1961 in El Campo and she attended the Texas School for the Blind in Austin.
“I was homesick at first, I cried and cried when I went. Then when I got older I was ready to go back,” Salinas said.
She graduated 1983 and shortly afterwards joined Second Time Around.
“I’ve been here 40 years,” Salinas said. She is one of the most experineced employees at the Resale Shop.
“Work helps me stay busy, keeps me moving,” Salinas said. Between hanging clothes, sorting hangers and tagging items, she keeps busy.
Second Time Around provides “(a) sense of community … connection. We have parties for birthdays together. Mine had just passed in October,” Salinas said.
“Families bring food and we have a big dinner, we’re having chicken spaghetti today for a birthday,” store manager Crystal Munoz said.
Salinas lives in El Campo with her sister and Alma, her guardian, who stay the night at her home. They have since her mother died in 2008.
They help Salinas around the house. “I don’t cook, my sister and Alma cook. They make whatever I want,” Salinas said with a chuckle.
“I listen to music mostly,” Salinas said about her hobbies.
“When I get home, I lay in bed and I listen to music while I fall asleep. (I like) mostly the oldies; Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rodgers and Dolly Parton,” Lenora said.
“I have 11 siblings, three of my sisters and two of my brothers have passed,” Salinas said.
“I visit my niece in San Antonio. I get to see my family a lot, when they come and see me or come get me to visit,” she said.
The employees spend a lot of time shoulder-to-shoulder sorting clothes and other donations getting them ready for the sales floor.
“Everyone knows Lenora,” fellow employee Rose Cruz said. “I love (Second Time Around), it’s a lot of fun, looking forward to getting up and seeing my friends. (I miss) Connie, Norma and people that moved away, we get to talk if they write or call,” Salinas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.