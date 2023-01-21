El Campo district officials are slated to review security expenditures after a year long push to increase school security, at the district board meeting, Tuesday.
After a year of installing window wrapping, vape detectors and crash wall construction, primarily from state ESSER funding grants, the board is set to review how the funding has been spent and potentially review future improvements that the district might need.
The district approved over $500,000 of improvements as of December including shatter-resistant film, crash walls at Hutchins Elementary and El Campo Middle School as well as replacing campus doors and locks on all campuses. Plans to install new cameras are still in the works, as supply chain issues delay the increased camera coverage.
The district will also be approving the order for a trustee election to be held Saturday May 6.
Voting on the 2023-24 school calendar.
Voting on purchasing cafeteria tables.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 24 at the El Campo ISD Boardroom, 700 W. Norris, with time reserved for public comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.