El Campo district officials are slated to review security expenditures after a year long push to increase school security, at the district board meeting, Tuesday.

After a year of installing window wrapping, vape detectors and crash wall construction, primarily from state ESSER funding grants, the board is set to review how the funding has been spent and potentially review future improvements that the district might need.

