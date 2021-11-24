More lenient brush limits at the collection station, a free 21-bag per month lawn waste/bulk pickup and a helping hand for seniors/disabled households should help solve public concerns, officials said.
Whether it will clear streets remains to be seen, however, and the cost of removing the cut, bundle and tie restriction may be cost prohibitive.
“It’s 200 to 300 households that are non-compliant out of a city of $10,000,” District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez said Monday, asking if that warranted a fee increase to drop the tie restriction.
Fee hikes were inevitable, District 3 Councilman David Hodges said. “They went up, but the other company did too. The price would have been about the same thing if we had stayed with Waste Connections.”
With multiple residents struggling with new brush regulations, lingering brush piles and other concerns with trash collection, staff continues the hunt for solutions.
Monday night, Assistant City Manager Rene Garcia told council a plan to assist senior and disabled households using municipal staff is under development.
Details are still being worked out – exactly who will qualify and how it will be verified among them. Efforts should start Nov. 29.
Crews will limit their collection efforts to six yards.
“Everybody in town is going to hate me, especially the seniors, but they can’t handle four-foot limbs, but they can generate six yards of brush?” At-large Councilman Philip Miller said. “If they can generate it, they can pick it up.”
The ability to pay is the main concern, Garcia said. “I don’t think this is a fit for all. But it’s a solution for now.”
Trash collector Texas Disposal Systems uses its standard trash truck to collect brush along with garbage. This allows crews to compact brush and collect more than it could with a grabber/claw truck, TDS spokesman James Griffin told council.
The truck would only be able to carry 12 non-compacted yards, he added.
Meanwhile, residents always have the option of utilizing the collection station all day on Monday and Saturday and during the morning on Wednesday. With a water bill to provide proof of residency, residents can dump as more brush than they are limited to curbside.
Residents who call 844-873-7734 can get up to 21 bags of lawn waste (up to 40 pounds per bag) or heavy trash picked up per month.
Pickups can also be scheduled online by visiting www.cityofelcampo.org and looking under the “How Do I” tab. There click “Schedule brush/bulk pickup.”
