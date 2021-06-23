There’s not much glory in vomit, but when you live by the motto “We’re There Because We Care,” it happens.
Worse things too, but El Campo Paramedic Ben Altenhoff knows you don’t get to save a life every time you go racing from the station with lights and sirens blaring.
But when you do?
Those are the good days.
Altenhoff has answered the call for help on a 24-hour shift or when calls overwhelm the on-duty crews for the last 40 years. He retired, at least officially, on June 15; 40 years to the day after he was hired.
Altenhoff still expects to wrap a stethoscope around his neck, however. He prefers part time El Campo EMS paramedic to hanging up the “Gone Fishing” sign.
“I talked with others (about retirement), and they all told me, ‘You will just know.’ One day, I just decided,” Altenhoff said. “It’s time to move on to a new chapter with the grandkids, more family time ... (but) once EMS gets in your blood, it’s hard to turn it loose.”
He’ll still work part time at Houston Methodist Sugar Land radiology too, making sure he’s not the guy who doesn’t know what to do – never again.
Impact Of A Lifetime
A few adults who decided the “injured man” Boy Scout lesson should be dripplingly real probably didn’t realize how much they shocked one trip attendee.
“Me and a couple of guys decided we didn’t need to know (first aid),” Altenhoff said, but moving off to the compass reading course, they found “the injured man.”
“It was a fractured arm spurtting blood,” he said, looking off into memories. “I didn’t know what to do. The person laying there was injured, made up so well it kind of freaked me out. I didn’t know what to do ... I decided never again.”
The San Marcos native started his study of emergency medicine soon after, reaching ECA (Emergency Care Attendant) before out of high school, working for Hayes County Memorial Hospital.
By 1981, Altenhoff was attending Blinn Junior College and working part time as an ambulance attendant.
“One of the people I was working with knew Herman,” he said.
Herman, as in Herman Novak Jr., wasn’t just something of a legend in emergency medical care, he’s the man who started El Campo EMS in 1974. Novak taught hundreds the ABCs – airway, breathing, circulation – life-saving skills that saved countless Texans.
“Still to this day, I’ll tie some bandages like he showed me (and teach others). The legacy lives on,” Altenhoff said.
Novak trained Altenhoff and put him to work with Robert Moore, Jack Roberts and Steve Appling. Like the others, he also became an El Campo volunteer fireman.
The teacher and the student didn’t always get along, especially at first. “(One day), I packed up. I have to thank Steve Appling. He unpacked my stuff, hauled it back in,” Altenhoff said.
Altenhoff and Appling were the first El Campo EMS workers to expand their skills from basic to EMT–I or Emergency Medical Technician – Intermediate.
A few years later, Altenhoff and EMT Frankie Becak were the department’s first to go through Wharton County Junior College’s paramedic program learning while they taught others shift by shift.
“One of my very first trauma calls as a basic EMT ... I was so nervous and was shaking, moving fast and trying to untangle the wires (of a monitor),” EMT Joan Rawlinson told the Leader-News. “Ben stopped what he was doing, grabbed my hands and said, ‘Stop. Take a breath, calm down and do what you know how to do.’ After that, any critical calls I went on, I could hear him saying those words over and over.”
Rawlinson worked with Altenhoff 22 years, 17 of those as a full-time medic.
We’re There Because We Care wasn’t just a motto, she added, “I have seen him cry with patients, pray with patients and call the clergy for patients. He not only gave 100 percent to his patients, but to their families as well.
“I feel honored to have been able to work with him and develop the friendship we have. He will definitely be missed.”
On A Mission
With a growing number of paramedics on the squads, El Campo EMS worked with their medical director to become Mobile Intensive Care Units – the highest standard of care available on an ambulance.
“What makes it worthwhile is running into somebody in the grocery who, two weeks ago, I had in my ambulance (in a life-threatening condition). Knowing I made a difference. It’s a good feeling to know somebody made it through,” he said.
Those are the kind of calls he tends to focus on, not the gory or the sad, although there have been plenty of those, he said.
Retired Paramedic Gerald Ripple worked with Altenhoff for decades, but was also treated by him. “On a night when I myself was ill and was being transferred to Houston, Ben was off after being on duty for a few straight days. He took his off time to ride with me in the ambulance so Neta (Ripple’s wife) could follow in her car. He was there because he cared.”
By 1997, Altenhoff had earned an associates degree as an EMS tech, making him a licensed paramedic.
Altenhoff continued to work with El Campo EMS, but also working part-time stints at hospitals and, between July and November 2007, as a flight medic with Citizens Medical Center in Victoria.
“One thing about EMS, you never have the same day ... You never know what you are up against (but) you always have to know what to do next,” Altenhoff said.
The tough calls are the ones requiring CPR, literally trying to breath life back into a person, to jump start their heart, he said.
“When you finally get a heart rate back,” that’s a good feeling,” he said, added, “Doctor Red Duke said, ‘It’s not our job to save lives; it’s God’s choice. It’s just our job to entertain the patient until God makes up his decisions.’”
Times Change
Between 2012 and 2013, El Campo EMS went through a shakeup, with four people serving as the department’s director. Altenhoff was one of them, serving as interim director from November 2012 to August 2013 before going back on the ambulance in what he calls a “blessing in disguise.”
Paramedic Darlene Giesalhart worked an ambulance with Altenhoff most recently. “Ben and I are shift partners,” she said, adding, “We have worked together for over 17 years whether I was part-time or full time with EMS. Ben actually hired me to work EMS full time.”
Altenhoff took his training and passed it down.
“Ben is a very thorough, compassionate paramedic. ... Over the years, he has trained many new employees, including me,” she said, I’m going to really miss Ben as my partner. We started morning prayer group for us and those on our shifts ...
“Ben is very well known and respected in our community. He has taken the time to contact some of the patients that he has cared for or family members to get a follow up. It’s all part of compassion. He also sends out sympathy cards on behalf of El Campo EMS to the families of the EMS patients that have passed away.”
Altenhoff’s 40 years of service, she said, “has been true dedication. I commend him for being able to manage this stressful EMS life for this long. I know it’s a true servant calling that led Ben to be able to stay for so long.”
Off Duty
Through the years, home life, Altenhoff said, meant “one short marriage, one current marriage.” That current one is to wife Lisa who for more than 20 years has been the business office director at El Campo Memorial Hospital.
The couple have three children: Rhonda Giesen who lives in Wimberly, Brooke Marcaurele who lives in El Campo and Clay Altenhoff, who decided to follow in dad’s footsteps. Clay is already an EMT-basic and is enrolled in fire school in Dripping Springs. The Altenhoffs have four grandchildren.
Early in his EMS days, the crews were tight teams, families who worked together, played together, volunteered together. Now, not all EMTs live in the area.
Altenhoff retired from the El Campo VFD in 2012 with 32 years of service to the community.
He opted to continue his EMS service at that time.
“Ben has dedicated 40 years of his life to serving the people of El Campo, West Wharton County and beyond,” EMS Director Weston Davis said, adding Altenhoff is a community favorite. “Our patients always ask about Ben and if he will be coming out on the ambulance. He is loved in the community and is a fixture that will never be forgotten.
“We wish Ben a happy retirement from full-time employment but do not plan on missing him because you can’t stop someone from serving as a paramedic when they love the work.”
