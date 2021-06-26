A love of art and a strong work ethic earned an El Campo man a career designing countless residential houses and drawing industrial plans for NASA. This month, after 34 years in the building industry, he plans to retire.
McCoy’s Building Supply Commercial Salesman Ken Kram began his career when he was 14 years old. He worked in a local lumber yard while he studied at El Campo ISD.
“I always liked the wood industry and everything in the building industry,” Kram said.
In the building industry, Kram worked for several companies over the years, including Home Lumber, Alamo lumber and Zarsky’s Lumber in Wharton. At McCoy’s, he eventually worked his way to manager, but opted to return to sales, overseeing deliveries, scouting potential jobs and receiving supply shipments up until his last week of work.
His last day at McCoy’s will be on June 30.
“I’m 75,” Kram said. “I’m ready. I’ve been doing this for so long.”
Kram was hired at McCoy’s in 1999. He outlasted the manager who offered him a position as an outside sales representative for the company all those years ago. Since then, current McCoy’s General Manager Kenny Hynes has gotten to know Kram pretty well.
“Even if he has to tell you bad news, he makes sure he’s honest, and if he says he’s going to do something, he does it,” Hynes said. “He’s just a very kind man. Everybody here loves him and is going to miss him when he’s gone.”
In the last 22 years, Kram became known for his integrity and work ethic, and he forged a reputation as a “man of his word,” Hynes said.
“He stays until the job is done,” Hynes added. “He’s very thorough. He’s very smart.”
A passion of Kram’s that he has continued throughout his life has been art. He loves to sketch old buildings and wildlife in pen, pencil, acrylic and occasionally watercolor. This passion informed his educational pursuits, and eventually his early career.
“I was interested in commercial art just because being a regular artist takes a long time to get established and get noticed,” he said.
Kram graduated from El Campo High School in 1963, going on to earn an associate’s degree in architecture and a bachelor’s degree in commercial art with a minor in industrial art in 1967.
Kram’s artistic dreams led him on a temporary detour from lumber to paper when he was hired to work for the Boeing Company, drawing industrial plans for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the Friendswood area.
At NASA, in the late 1960s and through the early 1980s, Kram was an information center manager, and he created plexiglass charts for management meetings for programs including several of the later Apollo launches, the Apollo–Soyuz Test Project and the U.S. space station, Skylab.
“What was so neat was the time I spent there was during all the lunar landings,” Kram said.
What enabled Kram to get such a unique job was his experience with industrial art, specifically, he said.
“They looked at my portfolio, and I had the industrial arts drawings in there so they hired me on the day I walked in there,” Kram said. “I did the entire piping display for the fuel lines for the command module.”
Eventually, he and his wife, Linda, also an ECHS graduate, began missing small town life. Craving a fresh start, the couple packed up and relocated with their school-age sons to El Campo. There, Kram was hired back into the lumber business as an outside sales representative for Home Lumber.
The transition back to the lumber industry wasn’t a difficult switch, Kram said, because even as a Boeing employee, he had drawn several building plans for residential houses as a side gig.
Over the years, Kram’s day to day job hasn’t changed much from when he first rejoined the building industry, he said. The biggest change, and challenge, has been navigating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during the last year.
Supply shortages and price increases on commodities like lumber, steel and sheet rock, have presented obstacles at levels largely unprecedented in the industry. These changes influenced the timing of Kram’s decision to finally retire.
“It’s just really stressful,” Kram said. “You’ve got somebody who’s built a home and is just sitting there needing something or another and (the home) hasn’t had any work done on it for three or four weeks. The homeowners are calling and they’re wondering why we can’t get (supplies).”
After being in the business for almost four decades, what Kram will miss most is the people he’s gotten to know. He will miss interacting with his coworkers at McCoy’s, customers, vendors, builders and even local salesmen and managers at other companies in the industry.
“They’re all really good people,” Kram said.
Leaving will have a twinge of sadness for Kram, but it will also signal a new chapter in his life. He hopes to travel with Linda who he’s been married to for about 53 years. Many hours will be spent visiting their four sons and cheering on their 11 grandchildren at countless baseball, softball and volleyball tournaments.
“I’d like to go to the hill country and go to some of the wineries and taste some Texas wines,” Kram said.
Even after Kram stops drawing up building plans for a living, it won’t be the end of his sketches; he plans to continue to produce art in his retirement. Ducks, deer, turkeys and country scenes will continue to be the subjects of his art, with paper and pen as his main medium.
“I like to take pictures of old barns, old houses and different things to continue with my fine art,” he added.
