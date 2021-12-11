A proposed new subdivision near Friendship Park goes before Planning & Zoning Commissioners Wednesday with its land plan.
Covering slightly more than eight acres, the planned Prairie Park Estates subdivision is located on Frankie Street at the intersection with North Wharton.
H Builders owner Rafael Hernandez will appear before commissioners to present a 27-lot plat.
“Staff recommends approval of the final plat, however, all lots must be a minimum of 7,000 square feet,” City Planning Director Jai McBride said in her report on the request.
The Planning & Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 in City Council Chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public.
The plat public hearing and request is the only issue before commissioners.
