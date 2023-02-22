A bridge on Pinchot Street could be on the chopping block as the Tres Palacios project rolls through, although modifications to the bridge are set to impact a very small section of local wetlands.
Twelve wooden support piers below the Ordinary High Water Line (OHWL) at the Tres Palacios creek would need to be removed for the project, a total effected area of 0.0079 acres that need to be accounted for.
“The old structure had those wooden piers and they’re in bad shape. Part of the project is widening the creek and ultimately replacing the bridge, It’s up in the air at this point. There are some permits required for work in the OHWL, you need to explain why and what you’re doing. Because it’s so small, it really falls within the non-reporting level. We’ve got to pull out the old stuff and repair what’s there,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
The project “impact[s] less than 1/10 acres of ... waters and [doesn’t] discharge into special aquatic sites” the notice says, which means that a sign off from the Army Corps of Engineers isn’t necessary for the changes.
Skyrocketing prices for materials have changed how the Tres Palacios project is set to evolve and the bridge might be a casualty of budget cuts.
“Its very possible we replace it, if we have say $600,000 in the budget we’ll replace it. If we don’t put it back, it’s for the good of the whole community,” Thompson said.
Pinchot bridge has been slated for repair for awhile, most recently it was closed in June for critical repair.
“As a wooden bridge, the pilings have shown areas of wear and rot and was recommended to be replaced or repaired. This was identified as part of our Tres Palacios drainage project for replacement to a concrete bridge. It is not prudent to budget this as a repair for ($20,000-$25,000) that would be torn out and replaced as part of the $14.8 million grant,” Thompson said at the time.
Residents are free to make their concerns known and, if concerned about the changes to the wetland, can submit alternate sites or alternate methods that wouldn’t effect the potential wetlands.
Written comments must be submitted before March 3 to El Campo City Hall, 315 E. Jackson St.
