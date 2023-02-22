A bridge on Pinchot Street could be on the chopping block as the Tres Palacios project rolls through, although modifications to the bridge are set to impact a very small section of local wetlands.

Twelve wooden support piers below the Ordinary High Water Line (OHWL) at the Tres Palacios creek would need to be removed for the project, a total effected area of 0.0079 acres that need to be accounted for.

