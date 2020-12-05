City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ray Sosa, 57, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 on possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, expired driver’s license, no insurance, defective brake lights and a Fort Bend County warrant for theft as well as two warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions in 2019 and single warrants for failure to display a driver’s license, failure to appear. Officers encountered Sosa on the grounds of Superior Motor Parks, 214 N. Mechanic. Processed, Sosa was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Agustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 South was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 for failure to identify and possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 1000 block of West Second. A warrant for forgery was served against him. Processed, Mendoza was sent to county jail.
Alcohol, drugs
April Lynn Manciaz, 22, of 10389 FM 2546 was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 on a warrant for forgery. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A handgun and backpack were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Loss exceeds $300.
Other
Use or possession of an e-cigarette was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jeremy Rockwell, 35, of 13823 Willie Melton Blvd. in Kendleton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Jessie Lorenzo Rodriguez, 37, of 708 Lilly was booked at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3 on warrants for two counts of driving while intoxicated third or more offense, failure to appear, open container, running a stop sign and two counts each of loud music and no driver’s license.
Property
Rebecca Lola Sosa, 55, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, on a warrant for theft.
Violence, weapons
Erik Eduardo Almaraz, 20, of 315 N. Kansas in Weslaco was arrested by state troopers at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 for evading arrest and smuggling of person.
Josiah Mario Lopez, 20, of 2613 Morris in Corpus Christi was arrested by DPS at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 for smuggling of persons.
Starr Nicole Lopez, 22, of 2613 Morris in Corpus Christi was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 by state troopers for smuggling of persons.
Debrandon O’Neal Charles, 22, of 908 Hudson in Brenham was booked at 8:07 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 on a warrant for continuous violence against the family.
All were held as of press time.
