Louise ISD trustees plan to meet Tuesday to discuss the district’s COVID-19 cases, high school graduation and more.
Trustees originally planned to hold their monthly meeting Monday, but rescheduled after the winter storm brought extreme weather conditions, icing over local roads and eventually causing locals to lose cell service and homes to lose power.
Tuesday, Superintendent Garth Oliver will give an update on the district’s COVID-19 case numbers and fill the board in on the seven-day closure of Louise High School that happened at the end of January. The campus closed after seeing 20 percent of its students test positive for COVID-19.
LHS resumed in person classes on Feb. 1. The number of active cases at LHS is zero for students and staff, according to LISD’s website.
The school board will continue discussions from January’s meeting on LISD’s bus barn and also consider whether to purchase a new school bus this year or next school year.
Also on the agenda:
• Louise High School Principal Donna Kutac will give a report on high school graduation.
• A presentation will be given on the bond process as the district continues early stages of a bond discussion.
LISD trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in the LISD building, 408 Second, Louise.
