On Monday, El Campo ISD wrapped up its second COVID-19 vaccine drive to continue a trustee effort to fight the pandemic without violating any of the governor’s executive orders.
The district reported no new positive cases in the second week of October for a total of two for the month. In September, more than 90 positive cases among students and staff members were recorded.
Statewide the public school system reflects a steady decline in positive cases with 193,000 positive cases among more than five million students, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Positive cases among Texas public school students peaked at 43,346 on Sept. 5. Currently, an average of 4,000 positive student tests are reported per day.
High school nurse Monica Ott coordinated the vaccine drives following board approval last month.
“Nurse Ott was successful in finding a partner after reaching out to our Department of State Health Services,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The vaccine drive is one of the multiple district efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Our school health clinics are convenient and a great source for providing and distributing student health services,” Callaghan said. It is important for our campuses to provide students with services beyond education to help promote their overall mental, physical and emotional health and well-being.”
Callaghan is proud of the group effort it took to get the vaccine drive done.
“Nurse Ott has done an exceptional job,” Callaghan said. “A tremendous amount of credit and gratitude needs to be extended to her for her exceptional work in providing a safe environment and access to vaccines.”
