City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Hector Javier Rios Jr., 17, of 1307 Business was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Monday, April 12 for possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, harboring a runaway child, possession of marijuana, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to check on the welfare of people at his home. Officers seized THC vials, marijuana, a vape pen loaded with a THC vial, a handgun and other items. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. Processed, Rios was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $29,100 in bonds and was released the same day.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 22, of 207 Olive was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited substance. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Richard Shane De La Pena, 34, of 1311 Fred was booked directly into the county jail on warrants for tampering with evidence and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He was processed there.
Property
Omar Cano, 25, of 507 S. Wharton was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Monday, April 12 on warrants for unsafe backing, being involved in a hit-and-run, no driver’s license and two counts of violating a promise to appear. He was transferred to county jail the next day.
Consuelo Becerra Lule, 26, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 on a warrant for theft. She stands accused of stealing a $1,000 cellphone while on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on April 7. Processed, Becerra was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Juan Manuel Ortiz Rodriguez, 38, of 1610 S. Mechanic was also arrested at 9:21 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 on a warrant for theft in relation to the same crime as Becerra. Processed, he too was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Thieves stole a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson from a vehicle parked at Greek Brothers, 133 S. Mechanic, between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Loss is estimated at $600.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Adrian Michelle Espinosa, 39, of 607 Fillmore in Victoria was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:23 p.m. Monday, April 12 for possession of a controlled substance.
Winston Roy Owens, 66, of 1406 Short was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:42 p.m. Monday, April 12 for possession of marijuana and a warrant for the same charge.
Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 34, of 807 Erin was booked at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 on warrants for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Martin Deaunta Hayes, 31, of 604 Koym in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
Carlos Leal Morales, 31, listed as homeless in El Campo was booked at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Monika Lou Davis, 39, of 3818 FM 1299 in Wharton was booked at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 on a warrant for credit or debit card abuse. Once at the jail, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance was served against her.
Violence, weapons
Justin Ryan Breedlove, 38, of 3312 Vantrap Lane in College station was booked at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12 on a warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Processed, he posted a $100,000 bond and was released the next day.
Javier Martinez, 30, of 682 CR 313 in Louise was arrested at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 11 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify, excessive noise and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Lee Andrew Kimble Jr., 38, of 801 East, Unit A, in Eagle Lake was arrested by deputies at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 for evading arrest and resisting arrest.
Samuel Mateis Cruz, 32, of 1006 First in Louise was booked at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Demarcus Deshawn Jones, 23, of 1510 Barfield, Apt. 14, in Wharton was booked at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 on warrants for seven counts of cruelty to livestock animals and two counts of tampering with evidence. He posted $30,000 in bonds and was released.
Other
Marco Polo Garza, 19, of 7014 N. Dolittle in Edinburg and Vicente Martinez, 59, of 1223 Penn in Crosby were arrested by WCSO at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
