El Campo ISD school board will meet Tuesday to discuss El Campo High School graduation and COVID-19 calendar changes for the 2020-2021 school year, among other topics, with less than one week of the school year remaining.
The board will recognize ECHS’ 2020 valedictorian, Ryan Williamson, and salutatorian, Camryn Jansky, at the meeting.
Discussion and possible action will be held concerning the ECHS graduation ceremony. The event is scheduled to be held on July 23 at Ricebird Stadium. The district planned to hold the event on May 22, until the Texas Education Agency released rules preventing counties with more than five COVID-19 cases from holding outdoor ceremonies before June 1.
On May 7, the TEA released guidance on adapting 2020-2021 school year calendars to make up for the coronavirus pandemic.
To change their start date, districts can obtain a designation as a District of Innovation, which ECISD already has. The other option is to opt for a year-round designation, where school districts operate a minimum of 11 months out of the year. Staff has not indicated what recommendation they will make at the session.
ECISD will meet remotely at 7 p.m. on Tuesday May, 19. To join the meeting, call 1-402-629-0209 and enter the PIN 947 292 594#. Public comments will be addressed at a designated time in the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.