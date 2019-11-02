Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Merton Lamont Barnwell, 39, of 1308 Garth in Killeen for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 48 days in county jail for the Dec. 13, 2018 crime.
Barnwell received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Nicolas Blanco, 20, address unavailable, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to eight years deferred probation for the May 23, 2018 crime.
The judge also ordered Blanco to pay a $1,500 fine, obtain counseling and treatment, and not associate with anyone who may be in possession of a firearm.
As part of the plea agreement, two deadly conduct (discharging a firearm) charges were dismissed along with single counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Blanco if he is able to complete all terms.
• Darryl Jon Bradley Jr., 37, of 1400 Thrift in El Campo for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person (reckless bodily injury). He was placed on five years deferred probation for the March 12 crime. The judge also ordered Bradley to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and obtain anger management counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.