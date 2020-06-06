This year’s El Campo High School graduating class earned more than $1.1 million total in scholarships from various local businesses, organizations and clubs.
Class of 2020 seniors who earned scholarships are:
Francisco Gallardo Jr: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and ECHS Band Parents, $200.
Rebekah Garcia: ECHS Derby Dolls Scholarship, $420 and Quality Hot Mix Inc., $250.
Ryan Garcia: Ruby Earle Greenway Memorial, $6,400, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500, MSG Roy P Benavidez, $250, Catholic Daughters of America Court #2275, $300, The Reverend Father Leonard Stegman Scholarship Award, $1,000, WCJC Board of Trustees Scholarship-Visual and Performing Arts-Band, $450, WCJC Board of Trustees Scholarship-Visual and Performing Arts-Jazz Band, $250, ECHS Band Parents, $210 and ECHS Speech and Drama Scholarship, $350.
Jonathan Gonzalez: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Jaydon Green: Theta Delta Chapter, $500.
Edith Gutierrez: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Keyly Guzman Limon: ECHS HOSA Club, $500, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and ECHS National Honor Society, $300.
Mackenzie Harper: ECHS National Honor Society, $100.
Emanuel Hernandez: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Karolina Hernandez: Taiton Community Center Scholarship, $300, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, ECHS National Honor Society, $100 and ECHS Anchor Club, TBA.
Kara Hlavaty: Kelly L. Dluhos Memorial Scholarship, $250 and Catholic Life Insurance, $300.
Anastasia Hobbins: ECHS Speech and Drama Scholarship, $350 and ECHS National Honor Society, $100.
Philip Hundl: Rotary Club of El Campo, $750, ECHS Speech and Drama Scholarship, $100, WCJC High Honor Scholarship, Tuition and Fees and United States Air Force Academy, $425,000.
Camryn Jansky: Erin Marie Thonsgaard Memorial Scholarship, $250, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, WCJC High Honor Scholarship, Tuition and Fees, Southwestern University Academic Scholarship, $112,000, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500 and ECHS National Honor Society, $100.
Cristal Jaramillo: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Jose Jaramillo Jr: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and El Campo Memorial Hospital Scholarship, $500.
Maranda Johnson: ECHS Band Parents, $220, ECHS Culinary Arts Scholarship, $250 and ECHS National Honor Society, $100.
Clay Jung: American Legion Craig Harris Post #251 Scholarship, $500, G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, Erin Marie Thonsgaard Memorial Scholarship, $250, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, Leo J. Triska Memorial Scholarship, $500, Quality Hot Mix Trucking Inc., $250, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, El Campo Elks Lodge #1749, $200, ECHS National Honor Society, $150, Denise Glaze Bannert Memorial, $250, Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500 and Knights of Columbus Council #2490, $500.
Kolby Korenek: Quality Hot Mix Trucking Inc., $250.
McKenna Kulcak: G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, ECHS Derby Dolls Scholarship, $525, ECHS FFA Booster Club, $1,000, The Sons of the Republic of Texas-William H. Wharton Chapter #23, $500, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500 and ECHS National Honor Society, $100.
Ajalae Lacour: ECHS Ricebird Cheerleading Booster Club, $600.
Sthepanny Lavanway Cruz: ECHS Speech and Drama Scholarship, $200.
Mackenzie Leach: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Breanna Limones: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Leonardo Lopez: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and ECHS Band Parents, $200.
Juan Luciano: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Caleb Luna: ECHS Speech and Drama Scholarship, $100.
Luc Marcaurele: G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, Taiton Community Center Scholarship, $300, ECHS FFA Booster Club, $1,100, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, ECHS Band Parents, $200, SPJST - District Six Merit Award, $1,000, SPJST - State Royalty Scholarship, $1,500 and SPJST - District Six Scholarship, $1,000.
Anai Martinez Olvera: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Armando Martinez: ECHS HOSA Club, $250, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and El Campo Medical Hospital Medical Scholarship, $500.
Marc Martinez: G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, Wade Waters Memorial Scholarship, $2,800, Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200, Friends of the River San Bernard, $1,000, Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship, $10,000, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $1,000, MSG Roy P Benavidez, $125, WCJC High Honor Scholarship, Tuition and Fees, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, Pilot Club of El Campo and $500, ECHS Anchor Club, TBA.
Emily Mendez: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Denise Mendoza: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Isaiah Miller: Friends of Melissa Miller, TBA.
Xavier Moreno: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and ECHS Band Parents, $210.
Dominiko Munoz II: ECHS Band Parents, $200.
Kaitlyn Nicks: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and ECHS Band Parents, $220.
Tanner Oldag: Theta Delta Chapter, $1,500, G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, Leo J. Triska Memorial Scholarship, $500 and El Campo Elks Lodge #1749, $200.
Haley Olvera: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Michael Ortiz: ECHS Speech and Drama, $200.
Kaylee Pena: ECHS Derby Dolls Scholarship, $372.20.
Morgan Pierce: ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, Presidential Merit Scholarship, $12,000, Swim Scholarship, $8,000, Experience Colorado, $20,000 and Lone Star State Scholarship, $12,000.
Colton Pietsch: G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500 and ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500.
Westin Proctor: Quality Hot Mix Trucking Inc., $250.
Sara Pustejovsky: James Moore Memorial Scholarship, $500, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, ECHS National Honor Society, $200, Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $750, ECHS Anchor Club, TBA, Quality Hot Mix Inc., $250 and Tyler B. Gaines Memorial, $1,000.
Carlos Ramos: ECHS Band Parents, $200.
Dharma Reed: ECHS Band Parents, $220.
Miranda Reed: ECHS Derby Dolls Scholarship, $490 and ECHS Ricebird Cheerleading Booster Club, $200.
Megan Rek: NewFirst National Bank, $250, American Legion Craig Harris Post #251 Scholarship, $600, Catholic Life Insurance, $300, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, Rotary Club of El Campo, $750, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, Sunshine Ladies Paramedical Scholarship, $1,000, RVOS Lodge #22 Taiton, $500, ECHS National Honor Society, $200, Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500, Knights of Columbus Council #2490, $500 and Arlene Bubela Memorial, $300.
Meredith Rek: NewFirst National Bank, $250, Wade Waters Memorial Scholarship, $2,800, Alfred F. Jensen Memorial, $6,400, American Legion Craig Harris Post #251 Scholarship, $600, Grady Appling ‘19 Memorial, $3,000, Catholic Life Insurance, $300, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, Rotary Club of El Campo, $750, ECHS Band Parents, $250, ECHS Speech and Drama Scholarship, $100, WCJC High Honor Scholarship, Tuition and Fees, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, RVOS Lodge #22 Taiton, $500, ECHS National Honor Society, $200, Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500 and Knights of Columbus Council #2490, $500.
Angel Reyes: Quality Hot Mix Trucking Inc., $250.
Justin Reyna: G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500, MSG Roy P Benavidez, $125, Quality Hot Mix Trucking Inc., $250, ECHS Band Parents, $240 and ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500.
Jayla Richardson: ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500.
Cole Riha: G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, Kelly L. Dluhos Memorial Scholarship, $250, American Legion Craig Harris Post #251 Scholarship, $500, Erin Marie Thonsgaard Memorial Scholarship, $250, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, WHARTON/LOWER COLORADO CO. FARMER’S UNION, $250, Gary Cerny Memorial Scholarship, $500, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, RVOS Lodge #22 Taiton, $500, ECHS National Honor Society, $100, Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400 and ECHS Anchor Club, TBA.
Bryn Rod: NewFirst National Bank, $250, Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200, Erin Marie Thonsgaard Memorial Scholarship, $250, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, Rotary Club of El Campo, $750, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, El Campo Elks Lodge #1749, $1,000 and El Campo Elks Lodge #1749 - Bobby Strnadel Memorial, $500.
Madeline Rod: Solid Foundation, $1,000, United Agricultural Coop, $250, Capital Farm Credit Scholarship, $1,000, Wade Waters Memorial Scholarship, $2,800, Charlotte K. Raybon Nursing Scholarship, $1,000, Taiton Community Center Scholarship, $300, Erin Marie Thonsgaard Memorial Scholarship, $250, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, WHARTON/LOWER COLORADO CO. FARMER’S UNION, $250, Gary Harton Memorial Athletic Scholarship, $250,
El Campo Sesame Club, $200, Rotary Club of El Campo, $750, WCJC High Honor Scholarship, Tuition and Fees, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, ECHS Ricebird Cheerleading Booster Club, $600, ECHS Anchor Club, TBA and Oscar W. Ziegenhals Memorial.
Ariana Rodriquez: Theta Delta Chapter, $1,000, NewFirst National Bank, $250, DC3 Cheer Letter of Intent and Scholarship Agreement, $2,700, ECHS Ricebird Cheerleading Booster Club, $600 and ECHS Anchor Club, TBA.
Gage Rubesh: ECHS Band Parents, $200.
Sanchez, Jacinda Antonia Marie: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Jacinda Sanchez: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Alyson Saucedo: James Moore Memorial Scholarship, $500, ECHS Derby Dolls Scholarship, $560 and ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500 and RVOS Lodge #22 Taiton, $500.
Jessika Schulze: G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500,
ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500 and ECHS National Honor Society, $100.
Clara Tupa Garay: El Campo High School FCCLA Scholarship, $75 and Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
Silas Valdez-Benfield: ECHS Band Parents, $210.
Delilah Valenzuela: ECHS Ricebird Cheerleading Booster Club, $800.
Madalyne Valenzuela: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and Wharton County Tejano Scholarship, $200.
Marcus Valenzuela: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500 and ECHS Band Parents, $200.
Matthew Van Gorp: El Campo Sesame Club, $200, ECHS Band Parents, $270, The Sons of the Republic of Texas-William H. Wharton Chapter #23, $500, Quality Hot Mix Inc., $250, ECHS National Honor Society, $150, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500 and Denise Glaze Bannert Memorial, $250.
Abigail Weinheimer: ECHS FFA Booster Club, $1,400 and Quality Hot Mix Inc., $250.
Edmund Weinheimer IV: ECHS FFA Booster Club, $1,250.
Conner Williams: G.R. Hawes Foundation, $325, ECHS Athletic Booster Club, $500, Leo J. Triska Memorial Scholarship, $500, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #1374, $300, Victoria Advocate Male Athlete of the Year, $500 and ECHS National Honor Society, $150.
Ryan Williamson: Alvah J. Wendel ‘44 Memorial Scholarship, $2,800, Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200, ECHS FFA Booster Club, $2,200, MSG Roy P Benavidez, $125, Leo J. Triska Memorial Scholarship, $500, Rotary Club of El Campo, $750, WCJC High Honor Scholarship, Tuition and Fees, Highest Ranking Graduate, Tuition and Fees, ECHS Academic Booster Club, $500, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award, $250, Wharton County Bar Association, $1,000, ECHS National Honor Society, $300, Mays Business School Scholarship, $20,000, Texas A&M President’s Endowed Scholarship, $12,000, Aggieland Bound Scholarship, $4,000, San Antonio Livestock Poultry Judging Contest Winner, $10,000, Texas FFA Dairy Judging State Champion, $250, National FFA Ford Built Tough Scholarship, $1,000, Wharton County Aggie Mom Club Scholarship, $500, Quality Hot Mix Trucking Inc., $250 and Ford Leadership Scholar, $1,000.
Jonathan Zepeda: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $500.
