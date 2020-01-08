After enjoying two weeks of snowless winter vacation, El Campo ISD, Louise ISD and St. Philip students flocked back to school on Jan. 7 to begin the 2020 spring semester.
ECISD will be focusing on preparing students for upcoming STAAR state tests, which begin in April and continue into May.
“Teachers will hit it really hard, because this will be our stretch before we do our final testing,” Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
STAAR testing will be a focus for LISD this semester, Oliver said.
As part of students’ return to campus, ECISD faculty typically meet with students at the start of the new semester.
“I know a lot of the campuses will have class meetings with each group to reiterate some rules and … the purpose of being in school,” Waters said.
LISD will be completing some facility maintenance and ECISD will be building a new fence around the new playground at Hutchins Elementary.
Upcoming events for both districts include the beginning of basketball season, among other spring sports, and UIL competition for band and other groups.
“It’s ramping up really quickly,” Oliver said.
Students will just be continuing to do amazing things, Waters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.