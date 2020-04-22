Many families are being stretched thin as more than one million Texas workers lost hours or were laid off during the Coronavirus outbreak. For locals who received Economic Impact Payments this week, the checks were welcome aid.
President Donald Trump approved a $2.2 trillion stimulus package, dubbed the CARES Act, on March 27, granting non-dependents with a social security number a $1,200 impact payment.
Local part-time dental hygienist Shana Smith was furloughed in mid March after Governor Greg Abbott delayed non-emergency dental procedures due to the pandemic. Smith received her impact payment on April 15.
“If I don’t work (soon), then we’re probably going to have to use it for making payments on our bills and putting groceries on the table,” she said.
Smith and her husband haven’t finalized their 2019 tax filing yet. In cases like Smith’s, the IRS uses income information from 2018 filings.
“I’m grateful for the amount that it is,” Smith said. “If this extends beyond probably ... May, then I would definitely think they are going to have to reconsider making another stimulus payment for Americans.”
Stephanie Cortez of El Campo also received her impact payment through direct deposit on April 15. A teacher for El Campo Middle School, Cortez is still working. She and her husband have two children.
“My husband got laid off about two weeks ago, so we’re going to use it to supplement some of that (income),” she said.
To qualify for payments, individuals must have an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000.
“I wish there’d be more stimulus checks in the future,” Cortez said.
Direct deposit payments will be sent out in waves throughout April, while paper checks won’t be sent out until May and could take up to five months to get to taxpayers, according to NBC News.
For more information on the Economic Impact Payments, visit irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.