A new parking lot north of Ricebird stadium was approved by El Campo ISD trustees in June, and district leaders hope the project will provide more parking for staff and for Ricebird football fans.
On June 22, trustees voted to increase the district’s contract with Polasek Construction of El Campo by 25 percent, or $538,825, to build a new parking lot nearby. The company was commissioned in November 2020 to build the district’s Ricebird Weight Room north of Ricebird Stadium for about $2.16 million.
“We’re getting a great deal,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan told trustees at the meeting.
SZH Architecture designed the parking lot to include 143 parking spaces and painted striping that mimics football field yard lines so that the El Campo High School marching band could use the lot for practice.
“This would provide additional parking to be used by staff,” according to the superintendent’s meeting notes. “It would also provide additional parking during football games.”
The Ricebird Weight Room project is still under way and scheduled to finish in early August.
So far, aspects of the project that have been completed include the necessary underground plumbing and electrical work, installation of insulated roof panels and items related to the footing and framing of the building, according to the superintendent’s meeting notes. Features left to be completed are the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, metal door frames and more.
As part of the consent agenda, trustees reviewed Polasek’s second payment for the project in the amount of $410,162.50. The amount left to be paid for the project is $1,069,613.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.