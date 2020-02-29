An almost $3.5 million plan, approved by El Campo’s City Council Monday, will completely replace the city’s water meters and create a new reading system.
The current water meters have exceeded their life expectancy and the city is experiencing increased water loss, according to City Manager Courtney Sladek.
“The contract with Ameresco will replace 4,800 meters ... (making the) read daily rather than monthly. We’d be proactive rather than reactive,” she told council.
The contract includes two free-standing 75-foot towers, one at 801 Hermann and the second at Delta Street Park on the city’s southwest side.
Antenna will be placed on each of the city’s water towers as well.
Linked to a reading system, the antenna will allow the towers to cover the city.
Ameresco’s contract does not include a performance guarantee. However, company representative Devel Allums estimated more accurate readings would increase city water revenue by $40,799 in the first year during a Jan. 27 council workshop.
The new meters will have a 20-year warranty.
The $3,471,095 project was approved in a 7-0 vote with council agreeing to finance it through Bank of America.
“We reached out to all local banks,” City Finance Director Brittni Nanson told council, but added that BOA had the better rate, a 2.28 percent interest across the 15-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.