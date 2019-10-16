Honoring a national war hero or keeping an El Campo elementary’s traditional name of Northside will be the two options school board trustees will be asked to consider between now and the November meeting.
That was the determination of the 11-member school naming committee after its lone 45-minute meeting two weeks ago.
The final 9-0 vote presented Northside, the long standing geographic reference, or Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez, a recipient of the nation’s highest military honor, as the two possible names for the fourth and fifth grade campus.
Several other options were presented during the session, but didn’t get enough support in the committee to be presented to school trustees.
“I thought the naming committee made the right decision in asking the board to choose between leaving the name Northside or changing it to honor Master Sgt. (Roy) Benavidez,” committee member J. Paul Pope told the newspaper. “The fact that a group of fellow citizens used the petition process to request this change to honor El Campo’s only Medal of Honor winner carries great weight in my view. The board should take up this choice in an up or down vote.”
During a school board session, El Campo Councilwoman Gloria Harris had suggested the district consider renaming the campus after E.A. Greer, a long-time El Campo ISD administrator previously honored as the namesake of the West End high school during the days of segregation.
After serving on the naming committee, however, Harris said the recommendation to choose between Northside and Benavidez was a good one.
“I thought it was fair, the way we did it. Now it
is up to the board, accept what we did or do nothing,” she said.
A roughly five-year petition to collect the support of 15 percent of El Campo ISD voters, led by the Benavidez family, prompted the creation of the naming committee.
“The 15 percent was not to make the change. It was to get the board to act,” Harris said.
Benavidez’ eldest daughter, Denise Prochazka of El Campo, said she remains hopeful.
“I’m sure it was very hard for the committee to cut down the recommendations to just two suggestions, even though there has been a lot of opposition,” she told the newspaper. “I would like the school board to stay focused on this matter, with the board making the best overall decision.”
Yvette Garcia, another of Benavidez’ children, said, “Naming a school after a prominent figure carries far more power to inspire our students than a geographical marker. I hope the board recognizes that this is an opportunity to inspire and encourage our youth.”
She added, “There are too many students who are struggling in school. There are too many negative influences which threaten our kids, our community and our efforts to overcome adversity. The next time our community makes the news, let it be for something positive and uplifting ...such as naming our school after a great role model for our kids.”
The final decision will ultimately be made by the elected school board trustees based on the current policy.
Naming committee member Susan Nohavitza, however, recommended the issue be put to a public vote instead.
If the board were to opt for that route, it would require a change in the current board policy.
Other members of the committee were: John Crowell, Brian Jensen, George Willis III, Linc Lutrick, Andy Waligura, Daniel Marek, Carmen Thomas and Adam Gusman. Jensen and Willis were not present for the meeting.
Benavidez called El Campo home most of his life, leaving it in 1952 to join the military.
A hero of the Vietnam war, he faced withering enemy fire on May 2, 1968 to save men and classified documents while suffering such severe injuries that medics initially thought he was dead.
After 21 years in the U.S. Army, Benavidez retired and returned to El Campo living here until his death in 1998.
His children and now grandchildren still call El Campo home.
