El Campo residents and visitors came out en force to support local businesses for Small Business Saturday, as they also prepare for the Christmas Mall today and tomorrow.
Even the early response to Small Business Saturday was surprising, officials said.
“It is better than last year ... I think it’s fantastic ... talking to the shoppers, they had a fun day shopping local and also caught some great deals,” El Campo Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.
Good weather, also known as “Chamber Weather,” got people out.
Those same businesses and local hobbyists have filled their booths with wares at the upcoming Christmas Mall, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. respectively.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12, with 5 and under free, each ticket is good for both days.
“We have about 75 vendors (signed up for the Christmas Mall) with a variety of items including boutiques, woodwork, handmade jewelry, custom gifts, seasonal plants, and many artisans with handmade crafts. We have two booths doing pre-made casseroles and meals,” Munos said.
Shoppers will also be treated to local Christmas-themed entertainment as the days go on.
“Mrs. Vicki Brooks will have her music students out both days, and Dance Pizzazz will bring the younger classes on Sunday afternoon with ballet and tap numbers to some of our favorite Christmas tunes,” Munos said.
As well, the food court is stocked with tamales, barbecue and breakfast tacos among other local fare for shoppers to keep their energy up with.
“After a dreary start to the week, the sun decided to come out Saturday and it ended up a beautiful day to get up and move around over the holiday weekend,” Munos said.
