Shelby Quinn, a cashier at Shabby Chic 2.0, is just one of the several retail employees that cashed out shoppers, stocked shelves and made Small Business Saturday possible for Christmas shoppers looking to make a dent in their holiday shopping.

El Campo residents and visitors came out en force to support local businesses for Small Business Saturday, as they also prepare for the Christmas Mall today and tomorrow.

Even the early response to Small Business Saturday was surprising, officials said.

