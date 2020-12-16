City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Anthony Molano, 45, of 404 E. Calhoun was arrested at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 for delivery of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana and a dangerous drug and delivery of a controlled substance after officers encountered him at his home. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $46,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Erica G. Gebara, 40, of 501 Ave. I was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 on warrants for theft under $100 and possession of drug paraphernalia after police encountered her at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Processed, Gebara was held 48 hours and then released.
Tyler Jordan Vernon, 20, of 1310 Julia was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 for tampering with evidence along with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after his vehicle was stopped in the 600 block of South Washington for a traffic violation. Police seized marijuana and a scale. Processed, Vernon was sent to county jail. Once there, $7,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Mark Anthony Garcia, 29, listed as homeless in Rosenberg was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 on warrants for no driver’s license, running a stop sign and violating a promise to appear as well as new charges of theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest, failure to identify and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were summoned to H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, to investigate a theft. Garcia was captured two blocks away. Processed, he was transported to the county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars stole a television and 15 pairs of shoes from a home in the 700 block of Dunlap between Monday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 10. Loss exceeds $1,200.
A fence at the El Campo Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, was damaged around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. The case, involving an estimated $100, was cleared without charges.
A $150 Poulan chainsaw and case was stolen from the 500 block of Kerny around midnight Friday, Dec. 11.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of West Monseratte around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. A bumper sustained $150 damage.
A window was damaged at Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, around 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Damage is estimated at $300.
A Yeti cooler was stolen from the 1400 block of East Jackson around 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Loss is estimated at $300.
Violence, weapons
A fight on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, ended with minor injuries around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Police are investigating a fight reported in the 300 block of Ash around 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. No injuries were reported.
A protective order was violated on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
A fight at Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, ended with an exhibited knife around 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. No injuries were reported.
Family violence was reported in the 800 block of Rice around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Feliz Pena Jr., 38, of 113 Urbanec in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 for three counts of possession of a controlled substance along with single counts of criminal mischief, public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $25,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Claudia Ann Gonzalez, 33, of 707 S. Wharton was booked at 8:22 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 for theft of service.
Violence, weapons
Christopher Michael Ouijas, 40, of 112 E. First in Wharton was booked at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kevin James Medina, 45, of 109 Tura was booked at 8:11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Shawn Mathew Poncik, 32, of 1285 CR 408 was arrested by WCSO at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 for family violence. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
