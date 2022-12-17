There’s some hope on the horizon for Louise’s residents on the other side of the demolished FM 647 bridge, as TxDOT is aiming to have the project finished in January 2023.
Initially, the bridge replacement was set to be completed in eight months after it’s closure in July 2021, predicting a reopening around April 2022, before delays. However, TxDOT has released a new timetable for work still needed and the completion date of the project.
“The contractor began placing precast concrete panels on Monday, Dec. 12. These panels make up the first layer of the bridge deck. They are intent on placing the cast-in-place portion of the deck before Christmas if weather allows. Once the deck is poured, there is a 10-day cure requirement on the deck,” TxDOT Public information officer Lucean Kuykendall said.
“After the bridge deck is placed and cured, the two significant remaining items of work include bridge and approach rail placement and constructing the roadway approaches to the bridge. This work will not be completed in December, but the contractor is planning to finish this work by the end of January. I’m not 100 percent certain on their holiday schedule, but I can estimate approximately 30-40 days depending on weather,” Kuykendall added.
WeatherSpark, using data from NASA, reports seven days of rain on average in January in Wharton County.
The bridge, a part of FM 647 outside Louise, was initially closed because it was considered unsafe.
“The existing bridge was identified as having both safety and hydraulic capacity concerns. The existing bridge was narrow (less than 20 feet wide), had non-standard railing and did not have approach railing. Additionally, the existing bridge was subject to frequent over-topping during significant rainfall events,” Kuykendall said at the time.
This extended closure had impacted residents across the bridge shopping and participating in their communities, worried residents on the opposite side of the construction about how they would receive medical attention and cost producers thousands to ship their product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.