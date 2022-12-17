High In The Sky

A drone shot, taken in November, shows the demolished bridge, with plenty of work left to do as residents are stuck comminuting around the crossing.

There’s some hope on the horizon for Louise’s residents on the other side of the demolished FM 647 bridge, as TxDOT is aiming to have the project finished in January 2023.

Initially, the bridge replacement was set to be completed in eight months after it’s closure in July 2021, predicting a reopening around April 2022, before delays. However, TxDOT has released a new timetable for work still needed and the completion date of the project.

