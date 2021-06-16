An El Campo accountant known as much for his memos as his community works, died Friday.
Mike Appling Sr., the 2017 El Campo Citizen of the Year, was 76.
His paying job was at the family business, J. Michael Appling & Associates, but it was for the countless hours of volunteer work that he is remembered in the community.
He served on the El Campo Health Facilities Development Corporation at the time health care in the city was in jeopardy as well as the West Wharton County Hospital District and the El Campo Hospital Board of Directors.
Appling’s “Memo From Mike,” which ran in the El Campo Leader-News for more than a decade, shared his thoughts, wished community members happy birthdays and pointed out his long-standing habit of paying for other people’s lunches.
“Mike Appling Sr. is one of the greatest men that I have ever known. In his weekly Memo from Mike in the El Campo Leader-News, it (was) clear that he is a man that loves his family, his employees, his associates, his clients, and all Ricebird sports and extracurricular activities,” accountant J.J. Croix said in his letter nominating Appling as Citizen of the Year.
Croix added, “When I met Mike ... I asked him for his opinion about the best route to success ... his unconventional advice – ‘Get on a volunteer board of an organization that you believe in and make a stand for something. It’s ... valuable for people to see that you are not afraid to stand for something.’”
Appling was also a director with the El Campo Chamber of Commerce and the private investment group the El Campo Economic Development Corporation. He also was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, the Academic Booster Club, El Campo Little League, El Campo Bowling Center, El Campo Country Club, El Campo Elks Lodge and El Campo Museum of Natural History.
Born in El Campo, Appling graduated El Campo High School in 1963 before heading to Texas Lutheran College where he earned a degree in 1967.
Returning to his home city, Appling went to work in the Pearl Beer distributorship and appliance store owned by his family.
He bought into the accounting firm Troy Lively & Associates in 1978 and made the business his own in 1983.
Married, Appling had five children.
Appling summarized his lifetime of efforts with a simple statement while accepting the Citizen of the Year honor in February of 2018. “I believe in everything El Campo. I have all my life. Is it good for El Campo? That’s what motivates me. Always has,” he said.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 16 at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I. He will be buried at Holy Cross Memorial Park, 1615 S. Mechanic.
Additional information can be found in Area Funeral Notices on Page 11 of this edition.
