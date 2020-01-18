Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
January Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Layne Christine Anders, 29, of 107 E. Wayside in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of phencyclidine (PCP) on Nov. 15, 2019.
Anders has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Dec. 19, 2010 in Wharton County.
• Able Wayne Barlow, 54, of 2212 Ninth in Bay City for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 12, 2018. He allegedly stole store merchandise.
Barlow has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Matagorda County as well as felony convictions for fraud on Aug. 25, 2011 and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 14, 2013 in Gregg County. He also has felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 15, 2003 in Matagorda County and engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 28, 2010 in Gregg County.
• Eric Blair, 35, of 306 S. Ford in Wharton for forgery on Nov. 27, 2019. He allegedly forged an $800 check.
• Hayley Anisse Bryant, 22, of 403 Wilkes in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Oct. 16, 2019. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of the Wharton Boys & Girls Club, 2120 N. Newton in Wharton.
• Don Anthony Danna, 55, of 10563 Hwy. 71 in Danevang for driving while intoxicated third offense on Nov. 22, 2019.
Danna has prior DWI convictions on March 22, 1996 and Dec. 30, 1999 in Harris County. He was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child on May 15, 2001 in Fort Bend County.
• Erskine Delvon Davis Jr., 28, of 452 CR 415 in Markham for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 27, 2019. He allegedly had more than four grams of methamphetamines.
• Annette Garcia, 46, of 506 Mayfield in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 24, 2019. She allegedly stole cash.
Garcia has two misdemeanor theft convictions, one in Fort Bend County and the other in Wharton County.
• Mario Everett Garcia, 36, of 911 Divide in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 4, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Garcia was convicted of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 27, 2013 in Wharton County.
• Russell Scott Gatlin, 48, of 414622 Lea Ally in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle on Dec. 6, 2019. He allegedly stole a U-Haul vehicle and fled from a Wharton County Precinct 2 deputy.
Gatlin has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on May 15, 2013 in Harris County and unauthorized use of a vehicle on April 15, 2015 in Guadalupe County.
• Robert Douglas Greely Jr., 29, of 6052 Hwy. 71 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 25, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
Greely has prior felony convictions for evading with a motor vehicle on Jan. 14, 2010 in Wharton County as well as Jackson County convictions for engaging in organized criminal activity on Dec. 3, 2009 and evading arrest with a prior conviction on Jan. 10, 2013.
Two superseding indictments were also handed down by the grand jury against Greely.
In those documents which add to a prior indictment or correct information in one, Greely stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 29, 2018, and obstruction or retaliation on July 2, 2018.
In the assault case, he stands accused of stabbing a man in the neck and arm while the second alleges he fought a man who reported a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.