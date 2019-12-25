As Santa Claus was making his rounds to visit all the children in El Campo last night, he paused for a moment to share his thoughts on the season.
“Christmas is about the Christ child. Christmas is built around baby Jesus and the nativity,” he said. “It’s nice to have Santa as part of our Christmas activities, but Christmas is the celebration of the birth of baby Jesus.
“We can’t lose faith. We need it so bad. When I talk to children, I ask them if they’ve been good, and tell them to keep their rooms clean and to say their prayers. And many say, ‘Huh?’ They don’t know about Jesus, and they don’t know about praying,” Santa said sadly.
If he could leave the children one gift, he said, it would be that they would always “keep Christ in Christmas.”
Here are some other thoughts Santa shared in our exclusive interview:
Santa, are you real?
“Children always ask me if I’m real. I tell them I’m real if they want me to be,” he said. “If they have faith that I’m real, that’s great, but I tell them they can just look at me as an old man if they want to.”
Santa, what do you think of El Campo’s Christmas parade each year?
“The merchants are gracious enough to let people sit on their curbs to watch the parade. But then people leave their trash on the ground. I always tell children to keep their rooms clean and to pick up their toys, but it seems when they grow up, the mommies and daddies don’t heed the advice. It’s very disappointing,” Santa said.
Concerning the parade and his ability to get around in El Campo, Santa thanked the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance.
Do you have a computer?
“It’s a beautiful thing seeing that we’re in such a computer world, and yes, I got one a few years ago,” he said. “But Mrs. Claus handles the computer. She also helps keep my clothes clean and makes sure I’m on time. And she keeps the elves ship-shape. I couldn’t do it without her,” he said.
Were there enough presents for everyone this year?
Santa said the elves do a lot of the work and keep things going. Asked if they were able to keep up with the demand for Nintendo Switch, Airpods, Baby Alive, Fortenite and Star War toys this year, he said, “Yes, there is a big demand for those. But the elves can make as many as they want to. Sometimes they get tired. And sometimes they think children get too greedy and ask for too much, so they’ll slow down production on some items. They did the same thing with the Hatchimals and Shopkins a few years ago,” he noted.
Do you have a Christmas tree in your house?
“We do have a Christmas tree. The elves like to decorate it,” he said. “I’m not too much into decorating Christmas trees. But I’ve sure enjoyed the lights in El Campo. I really like the little twinkle lights. They look real good when I’m flying over.”
And how are your reindeer, Santa?
“The reindeer are frisky in the cold weather we’ve been having at night. In November, it was too hot, and they were lazy. But now, they’re frisky and ready for a good Christmas. They like it to be cold.
“The temperature makes a big difference in Rudolph’s nose. His nose shines much brighter in cold weather,” Santa said.
How do you feed the reindeer?
“Oh mercy me, that’s what I have elves for.
How do Rudolph and other reindeer get along?
“They’re a little jealous of Rudolph. They think he gets too much attention, especially Dancer and Prancer. They think Rudolph is a real show-off.
“And Blitzen. I don’t know what I’m going to do with him. We move the reindeer around, but Rudolph is always in front. But he’s the youngest and strongest, and his nose helps light the way,” Santa said with a chuckle.
Have the children in Wharton County been good this year?
“It seems that they are getting better. And it seems kids are much more advanced than they were even 10 years ago,” he said. “My beard gets pulled on a lot. But the children didn’t pull on it so much this year.”
Any other thoughts you’d like to share with our readers?
“The Bible tells us to ‘love our neighbors as ourselves.’ It really makes me happy when I see this. We have to be careful to take care of ourselves, for our children’s sake, and to help our neighbors. One of the greatest things is neighborly love.”
Where are you headed now, Mr. Claus?
“Well, I have to get back to the North Pole and start packing. Those trampolines are heavy, and hard to pack up. Trampolines are so hard on Rudolph.”
Merry Christmas!
– By Quala Matocha and Chris Barbee. This is an edited version of a story initially ran in 2008.
