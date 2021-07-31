To curb unlicensed drivers parking on campus, Louise ISD students will now need to purchase a permit sticker to park at school.
LISD leaders established a new parking policy for the upcoming school year after months of discussion with trustees. The pass will cost $10, and is a sticker, so one per vehicle will be needed. Requirements of obtaining a permit are showing a valid driver’s license and liability insurance.
A policy was developed since the district has had issues with unlicensed students driving to school, according to campus leaders.
Along with the parking policy, district leaders will be implementing a random drug testing program for students. In previous years, LISD only tested students as needed.
“Students parking in the student parking lot and those in any extracurricular activities will be randomly tested,” Louise High School Principal Donna Kutac said.
Talks on the parking policy began at the Louise ISD school board’s April 19 meeting, continuing through June.
The district is currently considering possible contractors for the drug testing, with the cost ranging from $30-$65 per drug test, depending on the vendor and type of test. The board asked district leaders not to include the cost of drug testing in the price of the parking permit.
