Council incumbents, Barger win at-large terms

El Campo voters showed their clear support for incumbents Saturday during at-large election balloting.
The top three vote getters in the four-way race take office in El Campo with the first place finisher becoming mayor and the second place finisher, mayor pro tem.
Incumbent Mayor Chris Barbee received another two years in office with 429 votes, incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante will keep his title too getting 425 votes from the public.
Blake Barger takes the seat on council vacated by Philip Miller with 314 votes. Miller opted to not seek another term on council.
LeeAnn Bohannon finished a distant fourth with 157 votes in balloting.
The four-vote margin between first and second place finishers won’t be challenged, Bustamante told the Leader-News Monday.
“I will not ask for a re-count. I’m sure everything was good. I believe the outcome is the outcome,” he said.
Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter officially closed the May 7 election shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, after the delivery of mail that day.
At that point, there were still 95 mail in ballots requested, but not received back in the elections office. As of the elections’ closure, those ballots will no longer be counted if received by her office whether it was postal routing delays or late mailings which caused the tardiness.
Throughout Wharton County 277 mail-in ballots were sent in, but only 65 of those were from El Campo voters.
“It is what it is,” Bustamante said.
It’s Bustamante’s second term in office.
“I really enjoy being on council. I want to thank everybody for getting out and voting, whichever way you voted. There’s a lot of things going on in the city,” he said. “I’m going to continue to push for El Campo and the community. To do the best we can.”
The new term will be Barbee’s third on council and second as mayor based on a city charter change two years ago. Previously, voters had no say in who served as mayor with council making that decision among themselves.
“I appreciate the confidence El Campo voters placed in me the past four years. It has been my pleasure to serve, and it will be my honor to serve another two years,” he said.
Barger said, “ I am happy that I collected enough votes to earn a seat. Overall, I wish the turnout was higher in our local elections.” It will be his first term on council.
The three were set to be sworn into office Tuesday night during the council meeting delayed from Monday to allow for the official canvassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.