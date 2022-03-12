Unless you see flames, don’t be too concerned if white smoke is rolling up from the ground next Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20. The city will be looking for sewer line leaks.
Smoke testing helps identify cracks whether they are in the middle of a yard, ditch or where pipes link to buildings.
The process, which will be conducted during daytime hours, starts with an odorless, non-toxic smoke being pumped into targeted lines. Workers then watch to see when and where smoke comes from the ground.
Tests will be conducted on North Mechanic at and around the West Loop intersection as well as lines on Martin, Lenora, Duckett, Maggie, Benchmark, Sentinel and Point West.
“These areas were targeted due to an increase in water inflow into the sewer mains, with an increase in citizen calls,” El Campo Utility Director Jerry Lewis said. “Smoke coming from the ground is evidence of cracks and broken pipe. These are what we are looking for to make repairs.”
The city warns that smoke may be seen pouring from vent stacks on buildings in the area.
“If the smoke comes from a building vent stack, this is normal and indicates that their system is operating correctly,” Lewis said.
Residents or business owners in the areas with sewer line problems, however, could be in for a surprise.
“If smoke should appear inside their residence or structure, this is an indication of a problem within their piping on their side, which requires attention,” Lewis said.
The city will only make repairs on line damage on the public side.
Any rising smoke will only linger for a few minutes.
“Testing here has not been done since 1992, but I have started budgeting funds yearly to perform future testing, because it is the least expensive way to find sewer inflow,” Lewis said.
The test is being conducted by city crews working in conjunction with Urban Engineering. Federal American Rescue Funds from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund are being used to cover the $300,000 cost.
El Campo currently has $22 million in major projects in the works ranging from $1.3 million in water line replacements on North Mechanic to an almost $15 million FEMA-funded effort to target Tres Palacios Creek drainage from U.S. 59 to Jackson Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.