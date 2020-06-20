An El Campo police officer who willingly ran into a burning house to save an injured woman will be officially honored during Monday’s city council session.
Officer Cesar Olmedo was one of three police officers answering a call for help Jan. 31 at 201 Olive.
Dispatchers were told the woman had been shot but, once there, they discovered the house fully engulfed in flames and heard screams from inside.
“With disregard for personal safety, Officer Olmedo charged the front door of the residence and kicked it open,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said, adding the woman was saved.
The award will be a first for the El Campo Police Department which has never officially recognized service beyond the call of duty.
“This award has been on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings,” Stanphill said, adding the department now has a policy in place to help ensure employees receive proper recognition.
For more on Olmedo’s efforts, please see the upcoming Wednesday edition of the El Campo Leader-News.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include an assortment of appointments to boards and commissions after taking online applications from would-be volunteers earlier this month.
A board member on the Board of Adjustment, Housing Authority Board, City Development Corporation, Building Standards Commission and Keep El Campo Beautiful Board serves a two-year term.
Volunteers for the Parks, Recreation and Community Service Board, Northside Education Center Board and Planning & Zoning Commission hold that post for three years.
