It’s Election Day for El Campo City Council contenders in Districts 1, 2 and 4.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo Library, 200 W. Church. Voters can also cast ballots at the Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton.
In District 1 Steve Ward faces John VonDerAu. District 2 features a contest between Tom Coblentz and Cedric Taylor and im District 4 incumbent John Hancock Jr. faces John Bieltz.
Look to the Leader-News for coverage of the event online www.leader-news.com and on social media.
