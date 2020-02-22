Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Maurice Jamal Fields, 26, of 5001 Ave. F, Apt. 302, in Bay City for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the June 16, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Fields to take an anger management class, drug counseling, perform 400 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Fields if he is able to complete all terms.
• Alexander Roderick Gonzalez, 39, of 310 Newport in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Aug. 19, 2019 offense. He must also be evaluated for drug abuse.
• Leo Bray Hudlin, 40, of 811 N. Washington in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to three days in county jail for the Feb. 19, 2018 infraction with credit for the full time already served.
• Brian Duwayne Williams, 31, of 414 N. Liberty in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Sept. 20, 2018 crime. Williams also must perform 100 hours community service, obtain drug counseling and pay a $500 fine.
Revocations
• James Wayne Bennington, 45, of 820 Urbanec in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance. His probation for the Aug. 6, 2017 crime was revoked. Bennington was sentenced to nine months in state jail with credit for 137 days already served.
• David Zechariah Blakely, 42, of 858 Hidden Creek in Dripping Springs for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. His probation for the Jan. 9, 2018 crime was revoked. Blakely was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 335 days already served.
• Stacy Yvonne Hawkins, 35, of 4901 Misty Lane, Apt. 101, in Bay City for theft with two of more previous convictions. Her probation for the July 11, 2018 crime was revoked and she was sentenced to 22 days in county jail. Hawkins received credit for the full time already served.
• Gerardo Loeza, 49, of 1423 Date in Corpus Christi for driving while license invalid, a Class B misdemeanor. His conviction for the Oct. 9, 2014 offense was revoked and he was sentenced to three days in county jail. Loeza received credit for the full time already served.
• Johnny Solis, 31, of 509 Roth in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the Nov. 13, 2015 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 146 days in county jail. Solis received credit for the full jail time already served.
