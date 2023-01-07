An El Campo businessman’s claim that social media postings helped ruin his establishment has been tossed out of court. Now, Keith Murphy will have to decide whether to try again or let his dispute go.
“We have no jurisdiction in defamation cases ... I don’t even know if the county court can hear it,” Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Tim Drapela told the Leader-News Thursday. In compliance with Texas Government Code 27.031 b (3), he ordered the case dismissed Dec. 20.
Murphy is a former El Campo city council candidate and owner of now-closed Pin High Sports Bar at 104 E. First. The bar closed early last year and Murphy filed suit Oct. 25 in Judge Drapela’s court, asking for $10,000 in damages. He claimed that Jessica Smithwick, the owner of rival bar J’s Patio, made defamatory statements on a popular El Campo social media site that caused his business’ demise.
“I never did think it was a defamation case, but simply a case of lying that resulted in the loss of a business. My objective was to get the court to correct the lie,” Murphy told the Leader-News in a Dec. 26 email.
That lie, he said, involved an alleged disruption at J’s Patio, 116 E. First, and a statement Murphy said on social media that forced him out of business.
“My comment about J’s being a black club resulted in my being branded as a racist on social media,” Murphy said. “Business at Pin High fell off dramatically after the race card was played on me, and so I closed.”
In addition to Smithwick, Murphy said, “I planned to also sue the persons that worked from the same deck to help drive me out of business. This is sad because a lot of people lost their jobs because of a lie.”
Murphy’s suit claimed the social media fall out caused his business to close, forcing him to sell $65,000 in equipment for roughly a third of its value.
Smithwick filed a counter suit Monday, Nov. 14 asking for $18,000 in damages.
“Mr. Murphy has harassed me since Aug. 2021 when I opened my bar,” Smithwick said in her suit, claiming Murphy was responsible for damages there, disparaging statements and texts to her bar manager along with false postings on social media.
Now, both will have to decide whether they will refile in district court or let concerns over comments made last year go.
