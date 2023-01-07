An El Campo businessman’s claim that social media postings helped ruin his establishment has been tossed out of court. Now, Keith Murphy will have to decide whether to try again or let his dispute go.

“We have no jurisdiction in defamation cases ... I don’t even know if the county court can hear it,” Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Tim Drapela told the Leader-News Thursday. In compliance with Texas Government Code 27.031 b (3), he ordered the case dismissed Dec. 20.

